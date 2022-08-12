Menu

Politics

Winnipeg airport receives provincial funding for economic growth

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 12:05 pm
Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport. View image in full screen
Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport. Global News / File

The Manitoba government is spending almost $5 million in hopes of increasing direct flights to Winnipeg from major international locations.

Trade minister Cliff Cullen said Friday that funding of $4.8 million for the Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) will benefit Manitoba economically.

“WAA is a crucial partner to Manitoba’s economy, connecting Manitobans to the world,” he said.

“More convenient and direct flight options will benefit Manitoba businesses’ ability to attract talent and investment and contribute to our economy.”

Winnipeg airport hits passenger milestones during its post-pandemic recovery

The funding comes from the province’s $50-million Pandemic Long-Term Recovery Fund, as the travel and tourism industries were heavily affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

“This funding will help us compete in attracting new direct routes or airlines at a time when our industry continues to recover from the pandemic,” said WAA president Nick Hays.

“In turn, Manitobans will benefit from better access while our province’s economy will benefit from more trade, tourism and business.”

The WAA says it’s working with airlines to establish multiple weekly frequency flights between the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport and other major cities.

