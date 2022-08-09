Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police to host town hall about increased violence in southeast Town Ward

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 1:25 pm
Peterborough police at the scene of a fatal shooting on July 2 on Park St. North. There have been three shootings in Town Ward in 2022 — two of them fatal. View image in full screen
Peterborough police at the scene of a fatal shooting on July 2 on Park St. North. There have been three shootings in Town Ward in 2022 — two of them fatal. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

The Peterborough Police Service is hosting a town hall this week about the increase in violence this year in the southeast area of Town Ward

The town hall will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the YMCA gym (123 Aylmer St.) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A meet and greet will run from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Read more: Quebec man arrested following Dalhousie Street shooting in Peterborough

Town Ward encompasses the area south of Parkhill Road East, west to Medical Drive, Monaghan Road and south to Lansdowne Street West and east along the Otonabee River and includes the downtown.

The increase in violence in the southeast area has included three shootings so far in 2022, two of them fatal.

Story continues below advertisement

The most recent shooting was on July 11 on Dalhousie Street which led to the arrest of a Quebec man on July 28.

Trending Stories

Police are still investigating fatal shootings along nearby Park Street North: the July 2 shooting which claimed the life of 37-year-old Shawn Singh of Peterborough and the  April 21 shooting which claimed the life of a 31-year-old Mississauga man and sent another 29-year-old Mississauga man to hospital. The victim’s identity was never released.

The police service’s town hall will also be broadcasted on the service’s YouTube channel.

The boundary for Town Ward in Peterborough (in red). View image in full screen
The boundary for Town Ward in Peterborough (in red). City of Peterborough
Click to play video: '1 airlifted following shooting on Dalhousie Street in Peterborough' 1 airlifted following shooting on Dalhousie Street in Peterborough
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagTown Ward tagPeterborough police town hall tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers