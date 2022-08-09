Peterborough police to host town hall about increased violence in southeast Town Ward

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Police Service is hosting a town hall this week about the increase in violence this year in the southeast area of Town Ward

The town hall will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the YMCA gym (123 Aylmer St.) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A meet and greet will run from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Town Ward encompasses the area south of Parkhill Road East, west to Medical Drive, Monaghan Road and south to Lansdowne Street West and east along the Otonabee River and includes the downtown.

The increase in violence in the southeast area has included three shootings so far in 2022, two of them fatal.

The most recent shooting was on July 11 on Dalhousie Street which led to the arrest of a Quebec man on July 28.

Police are still investigating fatal shootings along nearby Park Street North: the July 2 shooting which claimed the life of 37-year-old Shawn Singh of Peterborough and the April 21 shooting which claimed the life of a 31-year-old Mississauga man and sent another 29-year-old Mississauga man to hospital. The victim’s identity was never released.

The police service’s town hall will also be broadcasted on the service’s YouTube channel.

View image in full screen

