Quebec man arrested following Dalhousie Street shooting in Peterborough

An arrest has been in connection to a shooting on Dalhousie Street in Peterborough earlier this month.

One person was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries following a shooting at a residence on Dalhousie St. around 11 a.m. on July 11.

At the time, no arrest had been made.

Late Friday, the Peterborough Police Service said on July 28, a 19-year-old man from Quebec — identified as a suspect in the shooting — was arrested by police in Montreal on the strength of a Canada-wide warrant.

The man was charged with attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, robbery using a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous person, pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm and six counts of failure to comply with a release order.

He was remanded into custody and returned to Ontario by the Peterborough police. No name was released.