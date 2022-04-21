Peterborough shooting on Park Street now homicide investigation after 1 victim dies: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say Wednesday’s shooting at a residence is now a homicide investigation after one of two victims died.

On Thursday morning, the Peterborough Police Service held a media briefing to update the afternoon shooting at a Park Street South residence.

Det. Sgt. Josh McGrath says a 31-year-old Mississauga man has died of his injuries while a 29-year-old Mississauga was also taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released. On Wednesday police said “several” people had been taken to hospital.

The name of the victim was not released.

Investigators are searching for four suspects who are believed to be in their early to mid-20s. No descriptions were provided of the suspects.

“The victims and the persons responsible are associated to each other and there’s no risk for public safety,” said McGrath.

Officers just before 1 p.m. responded to a 911 call about a shooting. Police cordoned off two residences and closed off the area between Romaine and Park streets. McGrath said the shooting occurred at 124 Park St. South.

Neighbours in the area told Global News Peterborough they heard several gunshots.

— with files from Jessica Nyznik/Global News Peterborough

