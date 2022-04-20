Several taken to hospital following shooting on Park Street South: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

Several people were taken to hospital following a reported shooting at a Peterborough residence on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 1 p.m. officers responded to a 911 from a residence on Park Street South.

Police say “several” people were taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre but the nature of their injuries was not disclosed.

Police — including members of the emergency response team — cordoned off two homes. Police advised the public to avoid the area between Romaine and Princess streets.

“The incident is not believed to be random and there is no concern for public safety,” police stated at 3 p.m.

Police at 5 p.m. said suspect(s) in the case are still being sought as the investigation continues.

View image in full screen The scene at Park Street South. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

One of the residences is next to the YMCA of Central Ontario’s Balsillie Family Branch.

Neighbours in the area have told Global News Peterborough they heard gunshots.

One woman — who did not want to provide her name — told Global News Peterborough that she heard shots and that police are “constantly at the building.”

“I heard loud bangs, I thought it was coming from the store,” she said. “It wasn’t. I talked to another one of my neighbours. They actually heard four gunshots and called 911 right away.”

Another witness said the shooting occurred in the laneway between homes at 126 and 122 Park Street South.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Mike Penney at 705-876-1122 x232 or anonymously on the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Police said a media conference will be held Thursday for more updates on the incident.

TRAFFIC: @PtboPolice are asking the public to avoid the area of Park Street between Romaine and Princess Street for an ongoing investigation #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/5m9ThUFRhd — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) April 20, 2022