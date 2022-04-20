Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Several taken to hospital following shooting on Park Street South: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis & Katrina Squazzin Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 2:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Several taken to hospital following shooting at Park Street South residence: Peterborough police' Several taken to hospital following shooting at Park Street South residence: Peterborough police
Peterborough police say several people were taken to hospital following a shooting at a residence on Park Street South on Wednesday afternoon.

Several people were taken to hospital following a reported shooting at a Peterborough residence on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 1 p.m. officers responded to a 911 from a residence on Park Street South.

Police say “several” people were taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre but the nature of their injuries was not disclosed.

Police — including members of the emergency response team — cordoned off two homes. Police advised the public to avoid the area between Romaine and Princess streets.

“The incident is not believed to be random and there is no concern for public safety,” police stated at 3 p.m.

Police at 5 p.m. said suspect(s) in the case are still being sought as the investigation continues.

Story continues below advertisement
The scene at Park Street South. View image in full screen
The scene at Park Street South. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

One of the residences is next to the YMCA of Central Ontario’s Balsillie Family Branch.

Trending Stories

Neighbours in the area have told Global News Peterborough they heard gunshots.

One woman — who did not want to provide her name — told Global News Peterborough that she heard shots and that police are “constantly at the building.”

“I heard loud bangs, I thought it was coming from the store,” she said. “It wasn’t. I talked to another one of my neighbours. They actually heard four gunshots and called 911 right away.”

Another witness said the shooting occurred in the laneway between homes at 126 and 122 Park Street South.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Mike Penney at 705-876-1122 x232 or anonymously on the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a media conference will be held Thursday for more updates on the incident.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagShooting tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagSerious incident tagPeterborough shooting tagPark Street South tagPark Street Shooting tagPark Street South Shooting tagpeterborough serious incident tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers