Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police identify victim in Park Street North shooting

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 12:45 pm
Peterborough police continue to investigate a shooting on July 2, 2022, that claimed the life of a city man. View image in full screen
Peterborough police continue to investigate a shooting on July 2, 2022, that claimed the life of a city man. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Peterborough’s second homicide victim of 2022 was a city resident, police say.

On Tuesday, the Peterborough Police Service identified Shawn Singh, 37, as the victim of a July 2 fatal shooting on Park Street North.

Police responded to a reported shooting around 2 p.m. and located Singh, who was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Read more: 1 dead following daytime shooting on Park Street North in Peterborough, police say

On Monday, acting police chief Tim Farquharson said investigators don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

The investigation continues and detectives ask anyone who may have dashcam or video footage from the area of Park Street North south of Sherbrooke Street, specifically between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., to come forward.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the service’s crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

It’s the second fatal shooting on Park Street this year. On April 21 a shooting claimed the life of a 31-year-old Mississauga man and sent another 29-year-old Mississauga man to hospital. The victim’s identity was never released.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough police and Kawartha Lakes OPP investigating a violent weekend' Peterborough police and Kawartha Lakes OPP investigating a violent weekend
Peterborough police and Kawartha Lakes OPP investigating a violent weekend
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagPeterborough shooting tagPark Street Shooting tagShawn Singh tagPark Street North shooting tagPeterborough shooting victim tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers