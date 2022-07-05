Peterborough police identify victim in Park Street North shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough’s second homicide victim of 2022 was a city resident, police say.

On Tuesday, the Peterborough Police Service identified Shawn Singh, 37, as the victim of a July 2 fatal shooting on Park Street North.

Police responded to a reported shooting around 2 p.m. and located Singh, who was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

On Monday, acting police chief Tim Farquharson said investigators don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

The investigation continues and detectives ask anyone who may have dashcam or video footage from the area of Park Street North south of Sherbrooke Street, specifically between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the service’s crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

It’s the second fatal shooting on Park Street this year. On April 21 a shooting claimed the life of a 31-year-old Mississauga man and sent another 29-year-old Mississauga man to hospital. The victim’s identity was never released.

