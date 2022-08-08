Tornado warning for Fenelon Falls, northern Kawartha Lakes, Minden, Haliburton ends

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A tornado warning issued for the Fenelon Falls, Balsam Lake Park and Northern Kawartha Lakes area has ended.

Environment Canada initially issued the warning at 7:40 p.m., on Monday, saying meteorologists are “tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.”

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” the warning read.

The warning was lifted just after 8 p.m.

2:15 Tweed, Ont. continues cleanup efforts after weekend tornado Tweed, Ont. continues cleanup efforts after weekend tornado – Jul 27, 2022

A tornado warning was also issued for the Haliburton, Minden and southern Haliburton County areas.

Story continues below advertisement

That warning has also been lifted.