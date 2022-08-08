Menu

Tornado warning for Fenelon Falls, northern Kawartha Lakes, Minden, Haliburton ends

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 8:03 pm
Tornado warning for Fenelon Falls, northern Kawartha Lakes, Minden, Haliburton ends - image View image in full screen
Global News

A tornado warning issued for the Fenelon Falls, Balsam Lake Park and Northern Kawartha Lakes area has ended.

Environment Canada initially issued the warning at 7:40 p.m., on Monday, saying meteorologists are “tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.”

Read more: Tornado that left path of destruction in Tweed, Ont. area upgraded to F2

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” the warning read.

The warning was lifted just after 8 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Tweed, Ont. continues cleanup efforts after weekend tornado' Tweed, Ont. continues cleanup efforts after weekend tornado
Tweed, Ont. continues cleanup efforts after weekend tornado – Jul 27, 2022

A tornado warning was also issued for the Haliburton, Minden and southern Haliburton County areas.

That warning has also been lifted.

