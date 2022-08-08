Tornado warning for Fenelon Falls, northern Kawartha Lakes, Minden, Haliburton ends

A tornado warning issued for the Fenelon Falls, Balsam Lake Park and Northern Kawartha Lakes area has ended.
Environment Canada initially issued the warning at 7:40 p.m., on Monday, saying meteorologists are “tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.”
“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” the warning read.
The warning was lifted just after 8 p.m.
A tornado warning was also issued for the Haliburton, Minden and southern Haliburton County areas.
That warning has also been lifted.
