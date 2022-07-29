Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Tornado that left path of destruction in Tweed, Ont. area upgraded to F2

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 2:33 pm
A crushed vehicle from a fallen tree from the aftermath of a possible tornado is shown in Tweed, Ont., on Monday, July 25, 2022. View image in full screen
A crushed vehicle from a fallen tree from the aftermath of a possible tornado is shown in Tweed, Ont., on Monday, July 25, 2022. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

A tornado which tore through central Ontario last weekend has been upgraded to an F2, officials announced Friday.

The Northern Tornadoes Project and Environment Canada upgraded the tornado that touched down in the communities of Rockdale to Actinolie, just north of Tweed, on Sunday, July 24, to an EF2 with maximum estimated wind speeds of 190 km/h. The project had on Tuesday given the tornado a preliminary rating of F1.

Damage ranged from the Marmora to Madoc and Tweed areas, about 60 kilometres east of Peterborough.

The Municipality of Tweed declared a state of emergency on Monday.

Read more: Tweed, Ont. continues cleanup efforts after weekend tornado

“The tornado tracked east-northeast with a track length of 55.8 km and a maximum width of 1,420 metres,” Environment Canada issued Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The tornado and thunderstorms caused extensive damage in the region, knocking down trees and power lines, toppling barns, flipping a trailer and even a pickup truck that was thrown approximately 25 metres, the statement reads.

Trending Stories

More than 40,000 customers were without power, Hydro One reported.

 

“Additional damage will be investigated further and may be associated with downbursts,” Environment Canada said.

The statement notes the information remains preliminary.

Click to play video: 'Tornado in Marmora area' Tornado in Marmora area
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagTornado tagOntario storm tagTweed tagMarmora tagMadoc tagnorthern tornadoes project tagMarmora tornado tagtweed tornado tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers