Painting of Kevin Costner by Calgary artist raises money for military veterans

Some struggling Calgarians are getting a bit of help from the 2022 Calgary Stampede parade marshal Kevin Costner.

The Hollywood star is part of a new effort to support the city’s military veterans.

Calgary artist Christ Tutty created an airbrushed painting of Costner, which he’s donated to the Veterans Association Food Bank (VAFB), to support its programs.

The goal is to “help raise money so they can help some of the veterans that are in need,” Tutty said.

Tutty set out to get Costner’s signature on the painting when the actor was in Calgary on July 8 for the Stampede parade.

“I had to follow him throughout the parade route,” Tutty said, adding that it paid off when the artist was able to approach Costner and get his signature at the end of the parade.

“Because we were pairing it with the veterans, he just said that whatever he could do to help, he was happy with that,” Tutty said. “It was a very magical moment for me.”

The VAFB says it’s grateful for the support.

“For Chris to donate a piece of work like this and then Kevin Costner to be on board with what we’re doing enough to sign it so that we can raffle it off and make some money is just tremendous,” the VAFB’s Charles Redeker said. “That’s just tremendous support for us.”

The VAFB will be selling raffle tickets until the draw on November 13. For more information, click here.

It’s hoped the raffle will raise $20,000 for the VAFB.

Tutty says it’s an honour to be able to support veterans in this way.

“My grandfather was a pilot during World War II and was shot down and had to eject and was a prisoner of war,” Tutty said. “He always instilled whatever values he could in me to help people out.

"This is my way of serving veterans and my grandfather."