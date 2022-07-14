Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after sex assault reported on Brampton Transit bus

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 8:20 am
Ontario Provincial Police released these images of a suspect. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police released these images of a suspect. Handout / Ontario Provincial Police

Police are trying to identify a suspect after a sexual assault was reported on a Brampton Transit bus earlier this week.

Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred at around 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday on Airport Road near Mayfield Road in Caledon.

Police released images Wednesday of a suspect after obtaining video surveillance.

Police said the male suspect is about 30 to 35 years old, had a beard, and was wearing a green T-shirt and black pants.

Trending Stories

Anyone who can identify the man or who has other information on the incident was asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-284-2241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

