Crime

Toronto police name man wanted in connection with ‘random’ Kipling assault

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 10:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman attacked at Toronto’s Kipling Station in apparent ‘random’ incident: police' Woman attacked at Toronto’s Kipling Station in apparent ‘random’ incident: police
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police say a woman was assaulted at Toronto’s Kipling Station in what appears to be a “random attack.” As crime specialist Catherine McDonald reports, police said the woman in her 60s was punched in the face.

Toronto police have named a man wanted following an alleged “random” attack at Kipling Subway Station in Etobicoke.

Police said officers responded to an assault at the station, which is located in the Dundas Street and Kipling Avenue area, around 11:15 a.m. on July 7.

A man allegedly assaulted an 85-year-old woman and the victim was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries, police said.

Read more: Woman attacked at Toronto’s Kipling Station in apparent ‘random’ incident: police

Both police and the TTC said the incident was “random.”

A police spokesperson said the woman was punched in the face.

On Wednesday, police said they wanted to speak to 35-year-old Kelon Peters from Toronto.

Read more: Toronto police still trying to identify man after ‘random’ assault at Kipling Station

Toronto police said he was wanted for aggravated assault, fraud in relation to fares and breach of probation.

“He is considered violent and dangerous, if located, do not approach,” police said in a press release.

Kipling Station is the same location where last month a woman was lit on fire aboard a TTC bus. In that incident, the woman later died of her injuries.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

