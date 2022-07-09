Toronto police still trying to identify man after ‘random’ assault at Kipling Station

Toronto police have released fresh images following an alleged “random” attack on a woman at Toronto’s Kipling Subway Station.
Police said officers responded to an assault at the station, which is located in the Dundas Street and Kipling Avenue area, around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.
A man assaulted an 85-year-old woman and the victim was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries, police said.
Both police and the TTC said the incident was “random.”
A police spokesperson said the woman was punched in the face.
Officers said they are trying to identify a person allegedly involved with the incident who is described as a six-foot-tall man who wore dark clothing.
Police released two new images Saturday morning, and two other images Friday.
Kipling Station is the same location where last month a woman was lit on fire aboard a TTC bus in what police called a “suspected hate-motivated offence.”
In that incident, the woman later died of her injuries.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca
