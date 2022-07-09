Toronto police still trying to identify man after ‘random’ assault at Kipling Station

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released fresh images following an alleged “random” attack on a woman at Toronto’s Kipling Subway Station.

Police said officers responded to an assault at the station, which is located in the Dundas Street and Kipling Avenue area, around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.

A man assaulted an 85-year-old woman and the victim was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries, police said.

Both police and the TTC said the incident was “random.”

A police spokesperson said the woman was punched in the face.

Officers said they are trying to identify a person allegedly involved with the incident who is described as a six-foot-tall man who wore dark clothing.

Police released two new images Saturday morning, and two other images Friday.

Kipling Station is the same location where last month a woman was lit on fire aboard a TTC bus in what police called a “suspected hate-motivated offence.”

In that incident, the woman later died of her injuries.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

