Woman attacked at Toronto’s Kipling Station in apparent ‘random’ incident: police

A woman has been assaulted at Toronto’s Kipling Station in what appears to be a “random attack,” police say.

Toronto police said they were called to the station, located in the area of Dundas Street and Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke, at 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

Police said there were reports a man assaulted a woman in her 60s.

The woman was reported to be unconscious but was revived.

A police spokesperson said the woman was punched in the face.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the victim to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, fled the area, police added.

Kipling Station is the same location where last month a woman was lit on fire aboard a TTC bus in what is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

In that incident, the woman later died of her injuries.

ASSAULT:

Kipling Subway Station

* 11:15 am *

– Reports man assaulted a woman in her 60's

– Appears to be random attack

– Woman is unconscious

– Man has fled

– Officers with victim

– She has revived

– Suspect – Black, 30s, black shirt/pant, black toque, white scarf#GO1290952

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 7, 2022

