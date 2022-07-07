Woman attacked at Toronto’s Kipling Station in apparent ‘random’ incident: police

A woman has been assaulted at Toronto’s Kipling Station in what appears to be a “random attack,” police say.
Toronto police said they were called to the station, located in the area of Dundas Street and Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke, at 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
Police said there were reports a man assaulted a woman in her 60s.
The woman was reported to be unconscious but was revived.
A police spokesperson said the woman was punched in the face.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the victim to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, a man in his 30s, fled the area, police added.
Kipling Station is the same location where last month a woman was lit on fire aboard a TTC bus in what is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.
In that incident, the woman later died of her injuries.
