Police trying to identify man after ‘random’ assault at Toronto’s Kipling Station

Toronto police have released photos of a man they are working to identify after a “random” assault at Kipling Station on Thursday.

Police said officers responded to an assault at the station, which is located in the Dundas Street and Kipling Avenue area, around 11:15 a.m.

A man assaulted an 85-year-old woman and the victim was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries, police said.

Police previously indicated the woman was in her 60s.

On Thursday, both police and the TTC said the incident was “random.”

A police spokesperson said the woman was punched in the face.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the victim to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

As well, our CEO, Rick Leary, has again spoken to police Chief James Ramer about working together for additional safety and security of our customers.

And we'll be deploying more special constable patrols at Kipling Station. — TTC Media Relations 📰🚌🚋🚈 (@TTCNewsroom) July 7, 2022

In an update Friday, police said the man was six feet tall, wearing dark clothing and a hat.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Kipling Station is the same location where last month a woman was lit on fire aboard a TTC bus in what police called a “suspected hate-motivated offence.”

In that incident, the woman later died of her injuries.

