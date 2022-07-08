Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police trying to identify man after ‘random’ assault at Toronto’s Kipling Station

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 10:12 am
Click to play video: 'Woman attacked at Toronto’s Kipling Station in apparent ‘random’ incident: police' Woman attacked at Toronto’s Kipling Station in apparent ‘random’ incident: police
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police say a woman was assaulted at Toronto’s Kipling Station in what appears to be a “random attack.” As crime specialist Catherine McDonald reports, police said the woman was punched in the face.

Toronto police have released photos of a man they are working to identify after a “random” assault at Kipling Station on Thursday.

Police said officers responded to an assault at the station, which is located in the Dundas Street and Kipling Avenue area, around 11:15 a.m.

A man assaulted an 85-year-old woman and the victim was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries, police said.

Read more: Woman attacked at Toronto’s Kipling Station in apparent ‘random’ incident: police

Police previously indicated the woman was in her 60s.

On Thursday, both police and the TTC said the incident was “random.”

A police spokesperson said the woman was punched in the face.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the victim to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In an update Friday, police said the man was six feet tall, wearing dark clothing and a hat.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Kipling Station is the same location where last month a woman was lit on fire aboard a TTC bus in what police called a “suspected hate-motivated offence.”

In that incident, the woman later died of her injuries.

Story continues below advertisement
Police trying to identify man after ‘random’ assault at Toronto’s Kipling Station - image
Handout / Toronto Police
Police trying to identify man after ‘random’ assault at Toronto’s Kipling Station - image
Handout / Toronto Police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagTTC tagtoronto police service tagKipling Station tagKipling Station Assault tagKipling Station attack tagRandom attack kipling station tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers