Nearly 300 emergency service visits to four Kelowna, B.C properties spark bylaw change

The Property Standards Compliance Team (PSCT) has been dealing with an increasing number of fire calls to vacant and damaged properties in Kelowna. The team is made up of local RCMP, bylaw officers and fire officials.

Fire prevention officer Paul Johnson says they were sparked to take action after repeat incidents involving vacant properties.

“We were dealing with four specific properties which constituted 287 visits from police, fire and bylaw, over a one-year period,” said Johnson. “That’s unacceptable, that’s a huge drain of the resources within our city.”

There are no specifications in the current bylaw to deal with properties that have repeat incidents. The proposed updates to the existing bylaw are based on the provincial fire code, which requires the vacant properties to be properly secured.

“Put the onus back on the property owner to deal with the nuisance and make their neighbourhood safer,” said Kelowna’s Mayor Colin Basran. “I know a lot of residents are upset by what’s taking place on these vacant properties.”

The amendments would expand the current regulations and add a new level of requirements, including the installation of plywood on any openings and eventually regular surveillance. After the first breach of the property, a security guard will be required to check on the building twice a night.

“Further to that, we need construction fencing and a security guard and the last step would be a full-time security guard, construction fencing, and having it secured by a contractor,” said Johnson.

The PSCT will also check on crime-associated properties and those with public safety concerns. The goal of the new amendments would be to significantly reduce the need for emergency services.

“Why should residents and taxpayers of the city of Kelowna be paying for the monitoring through RCMP and bylaw services of these properties,” added Basran. “They didn’t create the problem in the first place.”

Johnson adds that the PSCT was inspired by Surrey‘s vacant property team and the guidelines they have in place.

Kelowna city council has granted final reading to the new amendments which will be discussed in the coming weeks. Once passed, Kelowna will be one of the first communities to implement this type of bylaw.