City of Kelowna, bylaw services promising to crack down on problem properties

For many people, life in the Okanagan is a dream.

But for those people living next to a ‘problem property,’ that dream can turn into a nightmare.

The City of Kelowna is looking to reduce that problem by cracking down on those property owners as part of a new initiative between police and government agencies.

“You are on notice, we will get to you,” said Ken Hunter, City of Kelowna bylaw services supervisor.

Hunter shared his message to problem property owners with Global News on Tuesday.

“If you continue to not pay the attention to your property needs, you can expect a knock on the door from us,” promised Hunter.

What Hunter is talking about is the city’s latest enforcement squad: The Property Standards Compliance Team.

Hunter is heralding the new ‘PSC Team’ as a proactive tool in dealing with problem properties.

“The properties that are associated with many calls to bylaw services, police, fire, often these properties are subject to violations of building code, fire code,” said Hunter

“They could even be as bad to violate health code.”

The PSC Team is a collaboration of bylaw services, the RCMP, the Kelowna Fire Department and the City of Kelowna. It will focus on owners by using monetary fines.

“We want to make sure that people feel safe in their homes,” said Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh.

According to Singh, the PSC Team will help address community safety on several levels.

“We cannot have illegal dwellings that are unsafe, a fire trap, not only for the people living in it, but also for the people in the neighbourhood,” said Singh.

That’s exactly why the fire department is an integral part of the team.

“We’re going to collaborate together and then we are going to be able to remedy these properties,” said Rick Euper with the fire dept.

Currently, the PSC Team is reviewing seven problem properties in Kelowna.

If you feel you are living with one in your neighbourhood, Hunter encourages you to call and complain.

“Continue to report as usual,” said Hunter. “Please report problems in your neighbourhood, they will go into the matrix and we will assess them.”

