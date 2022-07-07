Menu

Crime

West Kelowna RCMP investigating overnight assault on teen

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 1:37 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Police say on Tuesday, just after 1 a.m., they received a call that a youth had been assaulted. Global News / File

A teenager was assaulted earlier this week in West Kelowna, and police are seeking the public’s help as they investigate the incident.

According to police, officers and emergency medical services responded to a call early Tuesday, shortly after 1 a.m., from the Shannon Lake neighbourhood.

Police say the youth had been assaulted and was taken to a local medical facility.

“Initial reports described the suspects as two males, with beards, who departed the area in a white Dodge Ram,” said West Kelowna RCMP, adding “investigators are looking to speak with the occupants of a red hatchback car which was in the area at the time of the incident.”

One Kelowna media site, Infotel, reported that the assault happened at a baseball diamond across from a neighbourhood store.

The mother of the teen says her son and two of his friends were reportedly listening to music when two men rolled up in the truck.

The parent said all three teens fled, and that her son, 16, tried hiding in a bush, but the men found him.

Click to play video: 'Two injured during assault in Kelowna' Two injured during assault in Kelowna
Two injured during assault in Kelowna – May 1, 2022

“Taylor was beat unconscious and when he woke up he went running down the street banging on doors but no one answered,” Salinna Ossevorth told Infotel. “A couple in a car passing by stopped to help him and stayed with him until an ambulance arrived.”

Ossevorth said her son suffered a broken nose and has bruises across his back.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

Click to play video: 'Assault charge laid in alleged homophobic beating of Nanaimo student' Assault charge laid in alleged homophobic beating of Nanaimo student
Assault charge laid in alleged homophobic beating of Nanaimo student – May 29, 2022
