Flood watch issued for B.C.’s Chilcotin region

British Columbia’s River Forecast Centre placed the Chilcotin region under a flood watch on Wednesday.

The bulletin covers the Chilcotin and Chilko rivers and their tributaries.

“The combination of very warm temperatures in late June and moderate rainfall in early July resulted in high flows for the Chilcotin Region,” the forecast centre said.

“River levels peaked between July 4th to July 8th, and have risen over the past 24 hours in response to warm weather.”

The centre noted flow rates of particular concern on the Chilcotin River near the Hanceville Water Survey of Canada gage, the Chilko River near Redstone, and the Taseko River at the outlet of Taseko Lakes.

The centre said current forecasts suggest the potential for water levels to recede in coming days, but that the waterways remain at risk of rainfall while running at high flows.

“Additionally, because flows in the region remain relatively high for this time of year due to cooler spring temperatures and delayed snowmelt, rivers are vulnerable to extreme rainfall later in the summer, such as what occurred in 2019.”

People in the area are being warned to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and unstable riverbanks.

Flood watches also remain in effect for the Nechako region and the Quesnel River near Quesnel and Likely.

Numerous high streamflow advisories also remain in effect, including for the Fraser River between Hope and Prince George, the Upper Fraser, the Thompson and South Thompson, the Central Coast and the Upper Columbia.