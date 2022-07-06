SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Flash flooding damages roads in Prince George

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 10:01 am
A car was abandoned after flash flooding hit Winnipeg Street in Prince George. View image in full screen
A car was abandoned after flash flooding hit Winnipeg Street in Prince George. CKPG

Flash flooding hammered parts of downtown Prince George Tuesday after a severe thunderstorm hit the city.

Among the hardest-hit areas was Winnipeg Street, before the water drained out.

Read more: Penticton, B.C. properties damaged following flash flood

One driver was even forced to abandon their car due to rising water levels.

Sections of the street are damaged and city crews are working to evaluate the infrastructure.

A number of road closures are in effect in the downtown core.

Read more: Mission Creek downgraded to high streamflow advisory from flood watch

Motorists are advised to watch for pooling and potentially damaged roadways around the city.

