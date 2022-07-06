Flash flooding damages roads in Prince George

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Flash flooding hammered parts of downtown Prince George Tuesday after a severe thunderstorm hit the city.

Among the hardest-hit areas was Winnipeg Street, before the water drained out.

One driver was even forced to abandon their car due to rising water levels.

Sections of the street are damaged and city crews are working to evaluate the infrastructure.

A number of road closures are in effect in the downtown core.

Read more: Mission Creek downgraded to high streamflow advisory from flood watch

Story continues below advertisement

Motorists are advised to watch for pooling and potentially damaged roadways around the city.

1:56 86 properties damaged by flash flooding in Penticton 86 properties damaged by flash flooding in Penticton