Flash flooding damages roads in Prince George

Flash flooding hammered parts of downtown Prince George Tuesday after a severe thunderstorm hit the city.
Among the hardest-hit areas was Winnipeg Street, before the water drained out.
One driver was even forced to abandon their car due to rising water levels.
Sections of the street are damaged and city crews are working to evaluate the infrastructure.
A number of road closures are in effect in the downtown core.
Motorists are advised to watch for pooling and potentially damaged roadways around the city.
