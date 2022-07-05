State of local emergency called for Penticton after flash flooding event

Send this page to someone via email

Monday’s flash rain event in Penticton amounted to a flood of activity on roads, near waterways and in private residences, with the city saying it received approximately 75 calls about rising water.

Much of it, however, was dealt with relatively swiftly. The City of Penticton said its crews were set to have completed rapid damage assessments of all locations by nightfall. Cleanup of most roads and intersections was also completed before the day wrapped up.

Earlier in the day, the city declared a state of local emergency to allow emergency crews to enter any private property as needed.

And residents were asked to exercise extreme caution near fast-flowing creeks and to be aware of potential slides on hillsides.

“Driving conditions may be dangerous in some areas of the city due to pooling water, gravel and debris on roads and potential slides,” city staff said.

Those who left their homes as rain caused chaos are also asked to consider their plan for going home.

“Returning home after a flood can pose health and safety risks,” the City of Penticton said in a press release.

“Ensure your home is safe and cleared of structural, electrical or other hazards. Before you start your clean-up activities, call your insurance representative or company.”

Most insurers have a 24-hour claims service. If they have questions about insurance, they can call the Insurance Bureau of Canada: 1-844-2ask-IBC / 1-844-227-5422.

Mould may end up on clothing, drywall, or furniture, and may also be hidden under or behind items like carpet, cushions or walls, consider seeking professional assistance to identify the right corrective actions.

“Follow proper procedures for cleaning your home. Scrub all washable surfaces with a household bleach solution or unscented soap solution.”

Mould cannot be properly cleaned from many porous materials. Instead, dispose of materials that cannot be dried within 48 hours.

The city also said fear and anxiety are natural reactions to stressful events. Accept offers of help and offer support. Crisis lines are available to listen and help at any time.

The BC Mental Health Support Line is available 24 hours a day at 310-6789 and the KUU-US Indigenous Crisis Line is at 1-800-588-8717.

Residents experiencing flooding and who have concerns about the safety of their homes are asked to contact 250-490-2307 ext. 7 to receive a rapid damage assessment by the Penticton Fire Department.

The Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre has been opened at 199 Ellis St in Penticton for those who have been advised to evacuate by the Penticton Fire Department.