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Canada

Prairie Lily’s sailing season stalled by late thaw in northern Saskatchewan

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted May 8, 2026 5:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Prairie Lily slated to set sail again with new owner'
Prairie Lily slated to set sail again with new owner
RELATED: Prairie Lily slated to set sail again with new owner – Apr 2, 2026
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Saskatoon’s Prairie Lily is ready to sail this summer but its return to the river is delayed, as was the Water Security Agency’s (WSA) work in southern sections of the province.

The provincial agency is focused on managing and forecasting flood conditions in east central and northeastern parts of the province as springtime overland flooding impacts those communities, according to a social media update shared by the Prairie Lily.

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This year’s late thaw and accompanying snowpack have delayed the waters flowing into the South Saskatchewan River from Lake Diefenbaker, it said.

“When the WSA is able to concentrate on the South (Saskatchewan River), we’ll see some change to our river. Until then, we all wait,” the Facebook post reads.

While the Prairie Lily is dockside, the post said they may look at offering brunch and drinks, the post added.

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The cruise will be sailing again under new ownership this summer when given the go-ahead, after what was thought to be its final year in 2025.

Global News reached out to the WSA for a comment. No statement was received at the time of publication.

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