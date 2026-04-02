All aboard! Saskatoon’s ‘iconic’ Prairie Lily will return this spring

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Saskatoon’s famed riverboat, the Prairie Lily, will cruise the South Saskatchewan River under new ownership after its previous owners’ retirement.

The vessel will launch from its dock along the Meewasin Trail in May, lining up with the typical beginning of cruise season.

“We just felt it was really important to keep this going and for people to enjoy the iconic experience,” said Stephanie Simonot, the new full-time owner.

“I just want to continue with the tradition that they had been doing for the last 15 years.”

The Prairie Lily’s schedule tends to go with the flow of the river. In 2025, low water levels and high sandbars kept the boat docked.

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“The thing with the low flows is that the sand builds up … we’ve had low flows for five years. We’ve been able to sail for four of those five, until finally, the silt got so high that it blocked the channels,” said Mike Steckhan, the senior captain and a previous owner of the Prairie Lily.

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“Mother Nature rules” whether the ship will sail this summer, he added.

February’s snowstorm improved local water levels. The snowpack in the Rockies – which keeps the river flowing in May and June is also “well above normal,” according to the Water Security Agency’s spring runoff outlook from last month.

“Captain Mike and I are very excited, very pleased that someone wanted to continue the operation. We’re really thankful that Stephanie stepped forward because she’s the right person to own this boat, and she’s got the right family to work with,” said Joan Steckhan, who was also an original owner.

The Steckhans will remain onboard the riverboat training its new owners for the 2026 cruise season to ensure they meet all of Transport Canada’s requirements.

“I’m learning, and I’m loving it. It’s very exciting. We’re very fortunate to have Mike and Joan mentor us through this,” Simonot said.

“I just think that experience is really important for the community of Saskatoon to be able to have.”