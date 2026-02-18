Menu

Saskatoon residents dig out from February snowstorm

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted February 18, 2026 6:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Digs out from February snowstorm'
Saskatoon Digs out from February snowstorm
WATCH: Saskatoon dug out from a winter blast Wednesday morning as residents were busy clearing driveways and sidewalks, something they haven't had to do in weeks. It was a rude awakening for some, but others are taking full advantage.
Saskatoon residents are wiping the dust off of their shovels and snowblowers after they woke up to a thick blanket of snow Wednesday morning.

Kids who had a week off for February break are out in the cold conditions, making the most of it with sledding, but adults who had to dig out this morning aren’t having as much fun.

But some were happy to see the snow, saying they love the look of the white blanket and winter isn’t the same without it.

With poor road conditions, some were snowed in and couldn’t make it to work.

The RCMP is warning people to drive according to the conditions until the roads improve.

“Those winter driving conditions are quite evident out there with the icy conditions, snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and we ask that the public be very aware of that when they are travelling, if they have to travel,” said Insp. Lee Knelsen, operations officer of F Division Traffic Services.

Watch above for more on the aftermath of the big snowfall.

