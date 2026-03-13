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Weather

Strong atmospheric river forecast to hit coastal B.C. as spring break begins

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 13, 2026 4:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. weather forecast – March 13'
B.C. weather forecast – March 13
Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga has the Friday, March 13, 2026 weather forecast for B.C. An atmospheric river is set to arrive on the B.C. coast on Sunday.
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It looks like it’s going to be a wet spring break for parts of B.C.

A strong atmospheric river is forecast to impact coastal British Columbia beginning midday on Sunday, and potentially continuing for several days, Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon said.

Current weather models indicate the initial pulse of heavy precipitation will impact the South Coast late Sunday into Monday and continue through much of the week.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, rainfall totals from Sunday, March 15 to Wednesday, March 18 include 150 to 200 mm for Howe Sound and the Sea-to-Sky area, 60 to 120 mm for Metro Vancouver, 120 to 180 mm for the North Shore mountains, 60 to 120 mm for the Fraser Valley and 30 to 60 mm for Whistler and Pemberton.

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Gordon says that freezing levels are expected to rise quickly, reaching up to 3,000 metres above sea level by Monday.

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Additional runoff from snowmelt is also expected in areas where snow remains on the ground.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a High Streamflow Advisory for Vancouver Island, the North Shore Mountains and Metro Vancouver tributaries, Howe Sound and the Sea-to-Sky corridor, including Squamish and Pemberton, the Sunshine Coast, the Fraser Valley, Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Terrace, Bella Coola and other coastal communities.

They are advising people to stay away from the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.

Gordon said forecast models suggest the potential for multiple rain events, which could extend the period of elevated runoff and river response through the middle of next week or longer.

Click to play video: 'Atmospheric river brings flood risk to B.C.'
Atmospheric river brings flood risk to B.C.
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

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