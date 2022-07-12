Police called to convicted killer Adam Strong’s former Oshawa home after ‘suspicious’ clothing found

Send this page to someone via email

Police were called to convicted killer Adam Strong’s former Oshawa home on Monday after “suspicious” clothing was found on the property.

The Durham Regional Police forensic unit was seen outside of the home on McMillan Drive along with two cruisers.

Roofers were also seen working at the house at the time.

Sgt. George Tudos confirmed that officers “were called to an address on McMillan Drive for some suspicious articles (clothing) located on the property.”

“Our forensic officers were dispatched and collected evidence,” Tudos said.

“This is an active investigation and we have nothing further to release at this time.”

Read more: Police identify human remains of Oshawa woman 14 years after she went missing

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the “suspicious” articles being found at the former home of the convicted killer, Tudos said “there is nothing at this time to connect the items seized to any present or past investigations.”

He said the items will have to be examined by the Centre of Forensic Sciences.

In May 2021, Strong was convicted of manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Kandis Fitzpatrick, who went missing in 2008.

He was also convicted of first-degree murder for the death of 18-year-old Rori Hache — another young woman Strong had killed after she disappeared in August 2017.

Strong was arrested at his downtown Oshawa home in 2017 and linked at the time with the disappearance of Hache.

His arrest came late that year after plumbers working on the house where Strong lived found a flesh-like substance in the pipes.

Read more: Judge sentences Oshawa man to life in prison for killing 2 teens 9 years apart

Hache’s torso was found in Lake Ontario about a month after she vanished.

Police spend nearly two months investigating at the home on McMillan Drive after Strong was arrested.

In the trial, investigators were only able to connect Strong to Fitzpatrick’s death after her DNA was recovered during the forensic search of Strong’s basement apartment, including on a hunting knife.

Story continues below advertisement

Fitzpatrick’s body wasn’t located until November 2021, when police say Strong led investigators to where he buried her.

Because her remains were discovered after he was convicted, charges could not be changed.

Strong is serving a concurrent sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years for the first-degree murder of Hache and 18 years in prison for the manslaughter of Fitzpatrick.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues

Durham Regional Police Service are investigating back at the Adam Strong home in Oshawa. No details have been released @DRPS @DRPSCEDiv pic.twitter.com/y4gz38Is3B — Colin Williamson (@ColinWxchaser) July 11, 2022