Rori Hache’s godmother ‘elated’ with guilty verdict in Adam Strong trial

Krysia Meeldyk, the godmother of Rori Hache, spoke outside the courthouse Tuesday after Adam Strong was found guilty of first-degree murder of 18-year-old Hache, and guilty of manslaughter of 19-year-old Kandis Fitzpatrick. Meeldyk said she was “elated” by the verdict, but felt “sad” for the Fitzpatrick family after Strong was found guilty of manslaughter and not the charge of first-degree murder. She added that the most important thing was that this “predator leaves this community.”