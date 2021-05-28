Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 28 2021 6:09pm 02:16 Oshawa man who killed 2 teenagers receives life sentence As Catherine McDonald reports, a judge told Adam Strong he will likely never walk completely free in our community again. ‘A dangerous predator’: Judge sentences Oshawa man to life in prison for killing 2 teens 9 years apart <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7903821/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7903821/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?