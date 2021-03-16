‘It took a little bit from everybody’: Mother of Rori Hache thankful for verdict of 1st-degree murder of Adam Strong
Shanan Dionne, the mother of Rori Hache, said she was very thankful on Tuesday outside of the court house as Adam Strong was found guilty of first-degree murder of the 18-year-old Hache. Strong was also found guilty of manslaughter of 19-year-old Kandis Fitzpatrick. Dionne said “it took a little bit from everybody” and said the detectives did an “amazing” job to coax the truth of Strong.