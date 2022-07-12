Most of the GTA experiencing drought with only 20% of normal rainfall in past month

Send this page to someone via email

Most of the Greater Toronto Area is experiencing a drought after having received only 20 per cent of the normal amount of rainfall in the past month.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said Toronto is more than 100 millimetres short on rainfall since the start of April, having received about 58 per cent of the average amount.

“We’ve also had less than 15 millimetres of rain in the past month when we typically get about 75 millimetres, or only about 20 per cent of normal,” Farnell said.

“At the same time, it’s been sunny and windy and not very humid, which helps with evaporation and increases the drought conditions.”

Farnell said most of the GTA is experiencing a “slight drought” and some areas are approaching “moderate levels.”

And some rain that moved through late Monday evening didn’t do much to alleviate the situation.

Farnell said the precipitation was very scattered, leading to some areas getting only a few millimetres, while other areas didn’t get anything.

“There is still the chance of isolated showers today and tomorrow but we need a widespread soaking and that doesn’t look likely any time soon,” he said.

“The next chance for more significant showers or thunderstorms won’t be until Sunday. However, below-normal rainfall and increasingly hot temperatures are forecast for the second half of July.”

Overnight showers not even enough to tip the rain gauge here @globalnewsto. Isolated shower chance this afternoon and tomorrow but certainly not the soaker we needed. pic.twitter.com/TyhuZW1gEe — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) July 12, 2022

