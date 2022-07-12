Heat warnings have Albertans finding ways to beat the heat

Send this page to someone via email

With large swaths of the province under heat warnings, Albertans are having to find ways to beat the heat this week.

The city of Calgary and communities to the south and east, including Drumheller, Brooks, Okotoks and High River are expected to face extended stretches of hot weather, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Communities in the eastern part of the province, from Bonnyville, St. Paul and Cold Lake in the north all the way south to the U.S.-Canada border are also under a heat warning.

A heat warning is issued by ECCC when daytime high temperatures are expected to reach 30 C and evening lows aren’t expected to dip below 15 C for at least two days in a row.

ECCC shared a number of ways to protect against the high heat:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

View image in full screen A graphic showing how outside temperatures can translate into temperatures inside vehicles. Global News

Alberta Health Services also advises wearing a wide-brimmed hat and light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts and pants to cover the skin outside.

Heat stroke symptoms can include a high body temperature, a lack of sweat, disorientation, fainting and unconsciousness. AHS said anyone waiting for medical attention should be moved to a shaded area, outer clothing and shoes should be removed and a wet towel should be wrapped around the individual.

Neither Edmonton nor Calgary are expected to beat historically-high temperatures of near 34 C on Tuesday.

Calgary and Medicine Hat are expected to reach 30 C and 32 C, respectively, on Tuesday. The city playing host to the Stampede is expecting peak temperatures in the high-20s to low-30s this week and Medicine Hat’s highs will be above 30 C all week.

A map of heat warnings in Alberta, issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on the morning of July 12, 2022. Heat warnings are issued when temperatures will get above 29 C and stay above 14 C for at least two days. Environment and Climate Change Canada

“We have an upper ridge parked over central Alberta today, pulling 30 C heat up into Alberta,” Global Calgary chief meteorologist Tiffany Lizee said. “There’s a cold front moving through the province tomorrow which will bring a brief reprieve from the heat, along with possible thunderstorms.”

Lizee expected temperatures to jump again by the end of the week.

Edmonton won’t be spared by the heat on Tuesday with an expected high of 32 C. But temperatures are expected to moderate on Wednesday, according to ECCC forecasts.

Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer noted that meteorologically-stable conditions will likely result in sunny skies and light wind in the capital region.

“Outside the upper ridge to the northwest (of Edmonton), we could see the development of severe thunderstorms today with the potential of large hail, strong wind, heavy rain, and with the risk of super-cellular storms, tornadoes can’t be completely ruled out,” Beyer said.