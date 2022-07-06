Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP charge Prince Albert woman after failure to stop in stolen vehicle

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 6:18 pm
Officers from different detachments assisted in an investigation that led to the arrest of a 22-year-old woman who was driving in a reported stolen vehicle. View image in full screen
Officers from different detachments assisted in an investigation that led to the arrest of a 22-year-old woman who was driving in a reported stolen vehicle. File/Global News

A 22-year-old woman from Prince Albert, Sask., is facing several charges after failing to stop for police in a reported stolen vehicle.

The incident occurred on July 2, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m., when La Ronge RCMP observed a vehicle reported as stolen from Southend travelling on Highway #102 near Missinipe, Sask.

Read more: Prince Albert man charged with child pornography offences

“Officers activated their emergency equipment and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop,” according to a press release. “Officers again located the vehicle on Highway #2, south of La Ronge, and attempted a second traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop and drove into oncoming traffic, forcing a police vehicle into the ditch. The officer driving the police vehicle was not injured.”

According to police, the vehicle continued travelling toward the Dore Lake area, where it came to a dead end. Officers set up roadblocks and the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was located and arrested without incident.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 21-year-old killed in collision near Martensville, Sask.

Dacey Corrigal was charged with two counts of fleeing from police officers, three counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance, possession of stolen property and obstruction of a police officer.

Officers from Saskatchewan RCMP’s La Ronge, Prince Albert, Waskesiu, Meadow Lake and Big River detachments, Tactical Support Group, Prince Albert Police Dog Services, and Emergency Response Team, as well as conservation officers with the Provincial Protective Services Branch assisted with this investigation.

The Saskatchewan RCMP stated that Corrigal has appeared in court and will next appear on Dec. 8, 2022 in La Ronge.

