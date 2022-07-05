Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

21-year-old killed in collision near Martensville, Sask.

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 12:31 pm
A 21-year-old man from the Leask area was killed in a collision near Martensville on Monday night. View image in full screen
A 21-year-old man from the Leask area was killed in a collision near Martensville on Monday night. Files / Global News

Warman RCMP say one man is dead after a collision near Martinsville, Sask., Monday night.

Read more: Drivers sent to hospital after two-vehicle collision in Wadena, Sask

Mounties said they received a report of the crash on Highway 12, about five kilometres north of Martinsville around 8:50 p.m.

According to police, the initial investigation determined a northbound SUV and northbound pickup truck collided causing the SUV to roll.

The driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old man from the Leask area, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

Trending Stories

The occupants of the pickup truck did not report any injuries, police said.

Read more: Regina police investigating after collision between truck, cyclist

Story continues below advertisement

Highway 12 has since reopened after being closed for initial investigation.

Warman RCMP is continuing its investigation with the help of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

Click to play video: 'Section of Highway 5 closed due to fatal vehicle crash' Section of Highway 5 closed due to fatal vehicle crash
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagCrash tagCollision tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagWarman tagHighway crash tagMartensville tagWarman RCMP tagSaskatchewan Coroner's Service tagHighway 12 tagLeask tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers