21-year-old killed in collision near Martensville, Sask.

Warman RCMP say one man is dead after a collision near Martinsville, Sask., Monday night.

Mounties said they received a report of the crash on Highway 12, about five kilometres north of Martinsville around 8:50 p.m.

According to police, the initial investigation determined a northbound SUV and northbound pickup truck collided causing the SUV to roll.

The driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old man from the Leask area, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

The occupants of the pickup truck did not report any injuries, police said.

Highway 12 has since reopened after being closed for initial investigation.

Warman RCMP is continuing its investigation with the help of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.