Crime

Regina police investigating after collision between truck, cyclist

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 3:55 pm
A Regina woman is facing charges after stealing a vehicle Wednesday morning.
A collision between a F-150 and a cyclist on Sunday evening in the area of Garnet Street and Dewdney Avenue left one with serious injuries and in hospital. File / Global News

A collision between an F-150 truck and a cyclist left one with serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) stated the incident occurred on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at approximately 7:13 p.m.

Police were sent to the area of Garnet Street and Dewdney Avenue where the collision took place.

Regina police charge 3 youths after early morning traffic stop

“As police, firefighters and EMS arrived, they located a 28 year-old male victim, lying in the roadway,” RPS stated. “He was taken to hospital by EMS, for treatment of injuries described as serious.

“A truck, involved in the collision, was just west of the intersection. There were a number of people gathered and police instructed them to remain nearby on the sidewalk in order to collect potential witness statements.”

A 31-year-old woman who was driving the truck was interviewed by police while the roadway was closed to traffic for hours, in order to allow investigators, including a collision reconstruction expert, to measure the scene and collect any physical evidence.

47-year-old Regina man charged after collision with young boy

Through RPS’s preliminary investigation, police indicate the truck was travelling westbound on Dewdney Avenue in the right hand lane, and the cyclist was proceeding south on Garnet Street, when the two collided.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Police are asking if anyone has any information or video to assist this investigation, please contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

