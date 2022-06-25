Drivers sent to hospital after two-vehicle collision in Wadena, Sask

Send this page to someone via email

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 5 in Wadena, Saskatchewan, according to RCMP.

Wadena RCMP received the report on Friday shortly after 8 a.m.

According to a press release officers gave first aid to the two drivers, who were the sole occupants of their vehicles, until first responders arrived.

The drivers have been sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

An Estevan RCMP Traffic Collision Reconstructionist and a Yorkton RCMP Traffic officer investigated the scene of the collision.

According to the press release initial police investigation reveals a half-ton pickup truck and a passenger car collided when the passenger car travelling west on Highway 5 drove through the intersection at a high rate of speed without stopping at the stop sign.

Traffic on Highway 35 and Highway 5 was re-routed for several hours.

The police investigation is ongoing.