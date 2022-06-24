Menu

Crime

Regina police charge 3 youths after early morning traffic stop

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 7:09 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Three youth face numerous charges including possession of a firearm after Regina police conducted a traffic stop early Friday morning. File/Getty

The Regina Police Service (RPS) recovered a sawed-off rifle during a traffic stop at approximately 3:00 a.m. Friday. The incident involved three youths under the age of 17.

Read more: 47-year-old Regina man charged after collision with young boy

“Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of 3rd Avenue and Garnet Street,” according to a police press release. “One of the passengers in the vehicle gave police a false name. When the officer approached the vehicle he saw what appeared to be a sawed-off rifle on the front passenger side of the car. The object was confirmed to be a working firearm. Fortunately, there was no ammunition accompanying the firearm.”

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the alleged suspects cannot be named. A 15 year-old male youth was arrested for a breaching curfew as well as a breach of a firearms prohibition, among six other charges. He made his first court appearance on these charges in Youth Court at 2:00 p.m. Friday.

Read more: Police confirm Regina’s 5th homicide victim was missing person

The police also arrested a 15 year-old female and a 17 year-old male from the vehicle.

The 17 year-old male is charged with breach of firearms prohibition and unsafe firearm storage. He made his first court appearance on these charges in Youth Court at 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

The 15 year-old female was charged only with breaching her curfew and released with a future court date of August 11, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Regina Police demonstrate how new motorcycles will help combat distracted driving' Regina Police demonstrate how new motorcycles will help combat distracted driving
Regina Police demonstrate how new motorcycles will help combat distracted driving
