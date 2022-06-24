Regina police charge 3 youths after early morning traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) recovered a sawed-off rifle during a traffic stop at approximately 3:00 a.m. Friday. The incident involved three youths under the age of 17.

“Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of 3rd Avenue and Garnet Street,” according to a police press release. “One of the passengers in the vehicle gave police a false name. When the officer approached the vehicle he saw what appeared to be a sawed-off rifle on the front passenger side of the car. The object was confirmed to be a working firearm. Fortunately, there was no ammunition accompanying the firearm.”

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the alleged suspects cannot be named. A 15 year-old male youth was arrested for a breaching curfew as well as a breach of a firearms prohibition, among six other charges. He made his first court appearance on these charges in Youth Court at 2:00 p.m. Friday.

The police also arrested a 15 year-old female and a 17 year-old male from the vehicle.

The 17 year-old male is charged with breach of firearms prohibition and unsafe firearm storage. He made his first court appearance on these charges in Youth Court at 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

The 15 year-old female was charged only with breaching her curfew and released with a future court date of August 11, 2022.

