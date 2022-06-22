47-year-old Regina man charged after collision with young boy

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Police Service (RPS) have charged a 47 year-old man in connection with a series of collisions ending with a seven year-old boy being struck.

The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Dalgleish Drive for a report of a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

“Investigation revealed that the driver of a black Dodge truck crashed into several parked vehicles, struck a seven year-old boy, crashed into two fences and hit a house on Dunsmore Drive,” according to a media release.

Charles Howard Raycraft, of Regina, is charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

Police stated that the child remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Raycraft will be remanded until he makes his first Provincial Court appearance, yet to be set.

