Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

47-year-old Regina man charged after collision with young boy

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 8:01 pm
A 7-year-old boy is in hospital with what police described as serious injuries after a series of collisions where a Regina man faces charges in relation to this incident. View image in full screen
A 7-year-old boy is in hospital with what police described as serious injuries after a series of collisions where a Regina man faces charges in relation to this incident. Global Regina

Regina Police Service (RPS) have charged a 47 year-old man in connection with a series of collisions ending with a seven year-old boy being struck.

The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Dalgleish Drive for a report of a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Read more: Police charge 18-year-old Regina man following alleged robbery

“Investigation revealed that the driver of a black Dodge truck crashed into several parked vehicles, struck a seven year-old boy, crashed into two fences and hit a house on Dunsmore Drive,” according to a media release.

Trending Stories

Charles Howard Raycraft, of Regina, is charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 30-year-old Regina man faces charges including possession of explosives

Police stated that the child remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Raycraft will be remanded until he makes his first Provincial Court appearance, yet to be set.

Click to play video: 'Regina police officer charged with 6 driving offences' Regina police officer charged with 6 driving offences
Regina police officer charged with 6 driving offences – Feb 10, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagCollision tagImpaired Driving tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagMotor Vehicle Collision tagCausing Bodily Harm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers