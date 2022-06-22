Menu

Crime

Police confirm Regina’s 5th homicide victim was missing person

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 7:47 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service confirms the city's 5th homicide victim 63-year-old Anne Marie Zaremba was also the subject of a missing person's case. File/Getty

The Regina Police Service (RPS) have connected a recent missing person’s case and the city’s most recent homicide case.

Police received family consent to identify Regina’s fifth homicide victim as 63-year-old Anne Marie Zaremba of Regina.

Read more: 75-year-old from Regina charged with second-degree murder

“Zaremba was reported missing to Regina Police on June 13, 2022,” stated police in a media release. “Zaremba’s body was found inside a building in the 1300 block of Oxford Bay on Friday, June 17, 2022.”

A 75-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder in connection with this homicide investigation.

Police stated in an earlier release, that the incident occurred on Friday, June 17, just before 2 p.m.

Read more: Police charge 18-year-old Regina man following alleged robbery

“Officers arrived and located the body of an adult (woman), who was confirmed deceased,” police stated. “The officers secured the scene and requested a Coroner as well as additional police resources.”

Their investigation led to the arrest of Kenneth Glen Hubick, from Regina, who was also charged with indignity to a dead body. Hubick made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Monday.

Click to play video: '75-year-old from Regina charged with second-degree murder' 75-year-old from Regina charged with second-degree murder
75-year-old from Regina charged with second-degree murder
