Police confirm Regina’s 5th homicide victim was missing person

The Regina Police Service (RPS) have connected a recent missing person’s case and the city’s most recent homicide case.

Police received family consent to identify Regina’s fifth homicide victim as 63-year-old Anne Marie Zaremba of Regina.

“Zaremba was reported missing to Regina Police on June 13, 2022,” stated police in a media release. “Zaremba’s body was found inside a building in the 1300 block of Oxford Bay on Friday, June 17, 2022.”

A 75-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder in connection with this homicide investigation.

Police stated in an earlier release, that the incident occurred on Friday, June 17, just before 2 p.m.

“Officers arrived and located the body of an adult (woman), who was confirmed deceased,” police stated. “The officers secured the scene and requested a Coroner as well as additional police resources.”

Their investigation led to the arrest of Kenneth Glen Hubick, from Regina, who was also charged with indignity to a dead body. Hubick made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Monday.

