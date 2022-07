Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) has charged 53-year-old Troy Lester with one count of making available child pornography, and two counts of possession of child pornography.

ICE said investigators executed a search warrant on the Prince Albert man’s residence on June 30th.

Lester is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on July 18th.

