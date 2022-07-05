Menu

Stray trailer tire hits, kills motorcyclist outside of Revelstoke, B.C.

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 3:50 pm
RCMP blocked off the scene while the crash was investigated. View image in full screen
RCMP blocked off the scene while the crash was investigated. File / Global News

A motorcyclist was killed on Highway 1 Sunday when a tire came loose from a trailer travelling in the opposite direction, crossed into his lane  and made contact.

RCMP said in a press release that the fatal impact occurred at around 2:20 p.m. on July 3 around 34 kilometres outside Revelstoke. A westbound F-350 pickup truck from Alberta pulling a 16-foot single-axle utility trailer suddenly lost one of the trailer tires.

“The tire bounced into oncoming traffic, narrowly missing an eastbound motorcycle but struck the driver of a second Harley Davidson motorcycle,” RCMP said in a press release.

Read more: ‘Major vehicle incident’ west of Revelstoke on BC Highway 1 cleared

A 55-year-old man from Sooke was the victim of the crash and RCMP said he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from a passerby physician from Germany and a nurse.

A passenger on the bike was injured and transported to Royal Inland Hospital, in Kamloops.

Highway 1 was closed for several hours as police investigated, gathered evidence and recovered the vehicles involved.

BC Highway Patrol Revelstoke is continuing this investigation with assistance from, the BC Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement program and the BC Coroners’ Service.

READ MORE: 2 adults, 1 infant killed in collision with semi-truck on Highway 5

Anyone with information regarding this fatal crash, including anyone with dashboard camera video of pre-collision driving, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol Revelstoke at 250-814-8173.

