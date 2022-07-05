Stray trailer tire hits, kills motorcyclist outside of Revelstoke, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist was killed on Highway 1 Sunday when a tire came loose from a trailer travelling in the opposite direction, crossed into his lane and made contact.

RCMP said in a press release that the fatal impact occurred at around 2:20 p.m. on July 3 around 34 kilometres outside Revelstoke. A westbound F-350 pickup truck from Alberta pulling a 16-foot single-axle utility trailer suddenly lost one of the trailer tires.

1:49 Adventurous Revelstoke snowboarders release documentary Adventurous Revelstoke snowboarders release documentary – Mar 26, 2022

“The tire bounced into oncoming traffic, narrowly missing an eastbound motorcycle but struck the driver of a second Harley Davidson motorcycle,” RCMP said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

A 55-year-old man from Sooke was the victim of the crash and RCMP said he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from a passerby physician from Germany and a nurse.

A passenger on the bike was injured and transported to Royal Inland Hospital, in Kamloops.

2:10 Revelstoke still seeing high number of visitors Revelstoke still seeing high number of visitors – Jan 8, 2021

Highway 1 was closed for several hours as police investigated, gathered evidence and recovered the vehicles involved.

BC Highway Patrol Revelstoke is continuing this investigation with assistance from, the BC Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement program and the BC Coroners’ Service.

READ MORE: 2 adults, 1 infant killed in collision with semi-truck on Highway 5

Anyone with information regarding this fatal crash, including anyone with dashboard camera video of pre-collision driving, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol Revelstoke at 250-814-8173.

Advertisement