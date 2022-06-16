2 adults, 1 infant killed in collision with semi-truck on Highway 5

Two adults and one infant have died after a multi-vehicle collision with a semi-truck on Highway 5 on Thursday morning.
The crash happened just before 11 a.m. near Vinsulla, about 30 kilometres north of Kamloops. Paramedics, BC Highway Patrol and Barriere RCMP responded.
In a statement, B.C. RCMP confirmed the cause of the crash is still under investigation and Highway 5 was closed in both directions south of McLure.
Trending Stories
Motorists should expect lengthy delays, police said.
Lockdown over at Killarney Secondary school in south Vancouver
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments