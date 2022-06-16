Menu

Traffic

2 adults, 1 infant killed in collision with semi-truck on Highway 5

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 3:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Section of Highway 5 closed due to fatal vehicle crash' Section of Highway 5 closed due to fatal vehicle crash
At least one person has been killed and a sizable stretch of Highway-5 just north of Barriere, B.C., was closed following a crash Wednesday night.

Two adults and one infant have died after a multi-vehicle collision with a semi-truck on Highway 5 on Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. near Vinsulla, about 30 kilometres north of Kamloops. Paramedics, BC Highway Patrol and Barriere RCMP responded.

Read more: One dead after crash on Highway 5 near Little Fort, B.C.

In a statement, B.C. RCMP confirmed the cause of the crash is still under investigation and Highway 5 was closed in both directions south of McLure.

Motorists should expect lengthy delays, police said.

