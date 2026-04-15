Nova Scotia exploring possible transit system to link Halifax with 3 rural communities

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The Nova Scotia government is exploring whether to create a transit network to link Halifax with three rural communities.

The province says it’s looking to gauge interest from service providers for a new system connecting the capital city with Truro, Wolfville and Bridgewater.

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It says the inter-municipal transit system would offer regular, dependable travel along routes for daily commuting.

The Department of Public Works says the network would ideally connect to existing fixed-route services run by municipalities.

Public Works Minister Fred Tilley says he’s heard loud and clear that a regional public transit system is needed in Nova Scotia.

The minister says the service would give Nova Scotians more travel options to work and school and to access services like health care.