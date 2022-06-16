Highway 5 closed near Little Fort, B.C. due to vehicle incident

Send this page to someone via email

A sizable stretch of Highway 5 is completely closed due to a vehicle crash.

The incident happened south of Little Fort just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

UPDATE – #BCHwy5 is CLOSED due to a vehicle incident south of #LittleFort. No changes, next update expected at 8:00 AM. ℹ️ See Drive BC: https://t.co/1DG0tbj1aY — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 16, 2022

Four ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one person was taken to hospital, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

That person’s condition is unknown at this point.

There is a detour available on Highway 24, according to DriveBC.

DriveBC said an assessment is in progress, however, there is no timetable for a reopening of the road.

More information to come.