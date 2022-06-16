Menu

Traffic

Highway 5 closed near Little Fort, B.C. due to vehicle incident

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 9:53 am
Highway 5 closure View image in full screen
A portion of Highway 5 near Little Fort is closed due to a vehicle incident. DriveBC

A sizable stretch of Highway 5 is completely closed due to a vehicle crash.

The incident happened south of Little Fort just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Read more: One dead in Trans-Canada Highway collision west of Golden

Four ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one person was taken to hospital, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

That person’s condition is unknown at this point.

There is a detour available on Highway 24, according to DriveBC.

DriveBC said an assessment is in progress, however, there is no timetable for a reopening of the road.

More information to come.

