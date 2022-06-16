Highway 5 closed near Little Fort, B.C. due to vehicle incident

A sizable stretch of Highway 5 is completely closed due to a vehicle crash.
The incident happened south of Little Fort just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Four ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one person was taken to hospital, according to BC Emergency Health Services.
That person’s condition is unknown at this point.
There is a detour available on Highway 24, according to DriveBC.
DriveBC said an assessment is in progress, however, there is no timetable for a reopening of the road.
More information to come.
