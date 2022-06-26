‘Major vehicle incident’ blocking BC Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

Send this page to someone via email

Part of BC Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is blocked due to a major vehicle incident.

According to an IPN alert, there was a head-on motor vehicle accident involving six people. One person is in serious condition and a medevac has been launched.

DriveBC says an assessment is in progress and westbound lanes are reportedly fully blocked.

Crews are en route but drivers should expect heavy delays and congestion. They are being advised to drive carefully.

Global News has reached out to BC Highway Patrol for more information.

#BCHwy1 – Reports of a major vehicle incident west of #Revelstoke, assessment in progress, westbound lanes reportedly fully blocked. Crews en route, expect heavy delays and congestion and drive carefully. #RockyMountain #Rockies — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 26, 2022

