Traffic

‘Major vehicle incident’ blocking BC Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 26, 2022 2:54 pm
BC Highway cams shows traffic is backed up about 7km west of Revelstoke due to a serious vehicle incident.
BC Highway cams shows traffic is backed up about 7km west of Revelstoke due to a serious vehicle incident. DriveBC

Part of BC Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is blocked due to a major vehicle incident.

According to an IPN alert, there was a head-on motor vehicle accident involving six people. One person is in serious condition and a medevac has been launched.

Read more: 2 adults, 1 infant killed in collision with semi-truck on Highway 5

DriveBC says an assessment is in progress and westbound lanes are reportedly fully blocked.

Crews are en route but drivers should expect heavy delays and congestion. They are being advised to drive carefully.

Global News has reached out to BC Highway Patrol for more information.

