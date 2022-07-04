Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shots fired in Falconridge Monday: Calgary police

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 1:09 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
FILE: Calgary police cordon off a crime scene. Global News

Gunshots were heard in Calgary’s northeast community of Falconridge Monday morning.

Calgary police confirmed to Global News there’s a heavy police presence on the 0-100 block of Falbsy Way N.E. after shots were fired.

Police say one person was shot but did not say what condition that person was in. Global News also confirmed with EMS they are on scene but have not transported anyone to the hospital.

As of 11:30 a.m., summer school students and staff at Bishop McNally High School were being asked to stay indoors as police try to piece together where the gunshots came from.

Story continues below advertisement

​The Calgary police tactical unit is also present in the area as police are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

Trending Stories

As of 11:05 a.m., officers closed off several roads in the area and are asking motorists to use alternate routes.

More to come… 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police tagCPS tagCalgary Shooting tagFalconridge tagFalconridge shooting tagFaconridge crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers