Shots fired in Falconridge Monday: Calgary police

Gunshots were heard in Calgary’s northeast community of Falconridge Monday morning.

Calgary police confirmed to Global News there’s a heavy police presence on the 0-100 block of Falbsy Way N.E. after shots were fired.

Police say one person was shot but did not say what condition that person was in. Global News also confirmed with EMS they are on scene but have not transported anyone to the hospital.

As of 11:30 a.m., summer school students and staff at Bishop McNally High School were being asked to stay indoors as police try to piece together where the gunshots came from.

Due to an ongoing police incident, several roads near Falsby Way and 54 Street NE are closed.

​The Calgary police tactical unit is also present in the area as police are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

As of 11:05 a.m., officers closed off several roads in the area and are asking motorists to use alternate routes.

More to come…