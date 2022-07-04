Quebec student on life support after courier van collides with BC Transit bus

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old woman visiting B.C. from Quebec for a college trip is suffering from life-threatening injuries after the city bus she was on collided with a courier van.

The young woman was among a group of 16 students visiting the Kootenays as part of a program at Selkirk College when the BC Transit bus they were riding on was sideswiped by a Purolator courier van on June 30 at 4:30 p.m while travelling on Highway 3A near Castlegar, RCMP said in a press release.

The teen was seated next to the window where the van hit and suffered most from the impact.

“After her classmates attempted life-saving first aid, the injured student was transported to Trail Regional Hospital and then Kelowna General Hospital where she remains on life support, although she is not expected to survive,” RCMP said in a press release.

RCMP said Highway 3A was closed for several hours while police from BC Highway Patrol, Castlegar Detachment, and the collision analyst and reconstruction service gathered evidence and recovered the vehicles involved. RCMP Victim Assistance and counsellors from Selkirk College have started the task of helping the involved students.

“As BC Highway Patrol Nelson is attempting to determine why the courier driver crossed over the center line, they are looking for anyone, including anyone with dashboard camera video of pre-collision driving,” RCMP said.

Video from the BC Transit bus showed three vehicles, a blue two-door coupe, a silver SUV and an older grey Pathfinder driving behind the courier driver who may have specific information. Anyone with information is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol Nelson at 250-354-5180 and cite file 2022-3153.

