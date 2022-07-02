3 dead following Brock crash that also sent child to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

BROCK TOWNSHIP — Durham Regional Police say three people are dead and two people have been critically injured in a collision in Brock Township, Ont. on Friday.

Police say three adults — one woman and two men — who were in one of the vehicles involved have died in the morning car crash.

They say a woman and a child from a second vehicle have been seriously injured.

Police say their collision investigation unit is on scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown.