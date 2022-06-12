Menu

Traffic

2 dead after motorcycle collides head-on with car in Uxbridge, Ont., police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 12, 2022 9:42 am
Click to play video: '2 dead after motorcycle collides head-on with car in Uxbridge, Ont., police say' 2 dead after motorcycle collides head-on with car in Uxbridge, Ont., police say
WATCH ABOVE: 2 dead after motorcycle collides head-on with car

Two men are dead after a crash on a highway in Uxbridge, Ont., on Saturday night.

Durham Regional Police said that officers responded to a collision on Highway 47 near Parratt Road at around 11:05 p.m. Saturday night. An off-road motorcycle and car collided, police said.

The motorcycle — with a rider and passenger — was travelling east along the highway when it hit a silver Acura sedan head-on, police said. Both men on the motorcycle were declared dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the car were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Durham police said.

The area of the crash was closed Saturday night as police gathered evidence.

