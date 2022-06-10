Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after collision in Pickering: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a motorcyclist has been transported to a trauma centre after a collision in Pickering, Ont.

In a tweet at 6:17 p.m., on Friday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the collision occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Brock Road.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers are in the process of closing Highway 401 westbound from Westney Road.

Schmidt said there are “heavy delays” in the area.

“Air ambulance is also landing and will be transporting the rider to a trauma center,” he said.

Motorcycle collision: Wb #Hwy401/Brock Rd Pickering. @Ornge landing to transport patient. WB Hwy401 at Westney Rd closed for investigation. pic.twitter.com/DNS7ZsyAgx — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 10, 2022

