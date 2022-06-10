Menu

Crime

Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after collision in Pickering: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 6:53 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP say a two-vehicle collision on June 4 sent one person to hospital with serious injuries. The Canadian Press file

Police say a motorcyclist has been transported to a trauma centre after a collision in Pickering, Ont.

In a tweet at 6:17 p.m., on Friday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the collision occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Brock Road.

Read more: Brampton driving instructor charged in connection with sexual assault investigation: police

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers are in the process of closing Highway 401 westbound from Westney Road.

Schmidt said there are “heavy delays” in the area.

“Air ambulance is also landing and will be transporting the rider to a trauma center,” he said.

