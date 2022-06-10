Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after collision in Pickering: OPP

Police say a motorcyclist has been transported to a trauma centre after a collision in Pickering, Ont.
In a tweet at 6:17 p.m., on Friday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the collision occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Brock Road.
Read more: Brampton driving instructor charged in connection with sexual assault investigation: police
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers are in the process of closing Highway 401 westbound from Westney Road.
Trending Stories
Schmidt said there are “heavy delays” in the area.
“Air ambulance is also landing and will be transporting the rider to a trauma center,” he said.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments