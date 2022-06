Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

White Butte RCMP say they have charged a Manitoba man with one count of assault following an investigation into an assault involving a guard and an inmate.

RCMP said they launched an investigation and consultation with provincial Crown prosecution on Feb. 25.

Janith Rajamanthri, 29, of Winnipeg will appear in Regina provincial court on July 27 at 9:30 a.m.