75-year-old from Regina charged with second-degree murder

Seventy-five-year-old Kenneth Glen Hubick has been charged with second-degree murder after a homicide Friday afternoon.

This is the fifth homicide of 2022 in Regina.

On June 17, just before 2 p.m., Regina police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Oxford Bay, where officers located the body of an adult female, who was confirmed to be dead.

The deceased female has been identified and her next of kin have been notified. At this time, the family has asked the Regina Police Service not to release the name of their deceased family member.

Hubick of Regina has been charged with:

Second-degree murder

Indignity to a dead body

Hubick made his first court appearance Monday at 9:30 a.m. in provincial court.

